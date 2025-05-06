Raiders Rookie Class Named Most Impactful for 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders' franchise seems to be on the up and up. After sitting at the bottom of the AFC West, the franchise looks to flip the page on the past and rewrite its future. The future, however, could be on display in the 2025 NFL campaign, as several new faces will don the Silver and Black.
The 2025 NFL Draft was a terrific one for the Raiders franchise, as they were able to set the tone under the new leadership of general manager John Spytek. Spytek utilized his player evaluations to bring in several pieces to the puzzle to help push the regime in the right direction.
With running back Ashton Jeanty being the franchise's first-round selection, the type of player that Jeanty is could immediately fix the Raiders running game, which was poor last season. Along with players like Jack Bech and Darien Porter, just to name a few, the Raiders have the players to build around.
According to CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso's recent Top 10 ranking of the most impactful rookie classes going into the new season, Las Vegas sits atop the list. Following a bad season, this ranking makes total sense, seeing that the franchise has to improve on a lot for 2025.
"This sentence feels like the opening line of an upcoming Batman movie, but it's a new dawn for this organization. General manager John Spytek, the least-known of the fresh faces at the top of the organization, hit a home run down the Vegas strip with his inaugural draft class," Trapasso wrote.
"Jeanty is lightning in a bottle at running back, Bech already possesses the fine details of the receiver position many NFL veterans don't have, and Rogers played 4,300-plus snaps at four different positions at Texas Tech."
The upside with these players is the reason the Raiders are pushed into the top slot. On par with that, the franchise has growth that needs to occur in several areas, and given the youthfulness of the roster, the new faces fit nicely into what is trying to be achieved in Las Vegas.
"The Raiders are coming in what has become a significantly more competitive AFC West," Trapasso concluded.
