Jackson Powers-Johnson Predicts Raiders Breakout Candidates
The Las Vegas Raiders have an exciting group of young players on both sides of the ball entering the 2025 season.
Las Vegas had the seventh-youngest roster in the league last season, which could be even younger considering the talent they added through the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders knew they needed to build a foundation for Pete Carroll, and they could be on the precipice of doing so. Center Jackson Powers-Johnson, a second-round pick in last year’s draft, is one of the team’s promising young players.
Powers-Johnson recently filled in for Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, and revealed players he thinks could be in for a big year in 2025.
“Defensive side, I’m definitely going to have to go [Elandon Roberts],” he said. “I think E-Rob is going to have an elite year. He loves to hit, and I think he has some statements he wants to make with his game, and I think he’s going to make them. I think Maxx helps out a lot with it. When you have a defensive front that can handle it, you can have a linebacker run around and fly. So, I’m going to say E-Rob.”
Who was Powers-Johnson’s pick on the offensive side?
“I think a lot of people aren’t talking about Tre Tucker,” he said. “I think that’s one people aren’t talking about. Everyone wants to talk about [Brock] Bowers, rightfully so. Everyone wants to talk about [Ashton] Jeanty; I think Tre Tucker is going to have one hell of a year. I think he really is, and Jakobi [Meyers]. I think everybody is looking at what we brought, but we have some elite that we had last year, and I think they’re going to have a great year.”
The Raiders added several players to both sides of the ball, aiming to improve upon their four-win performance from 2024. Raider Nation became tired of watching losing football, as did management.
Everyone is excited about the team’s new additions, but Powers-Johnson wants people to remember the in-house talent.
Players like Tucker and Meyers will carry the bulk of the passing game, while Roberts takes over at middle linebacker for Robert Spillane.
What will the new additions – and familiar faces – bring to the Silver and Black in 2025?
You can watch the full podcast episode with Powers-Johnson here.
