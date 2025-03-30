NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Find Offensive Help in Later Rounds
The Las Vegas Raiders have the sixth overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. The player they're most linked to is Ashton Jeanty, but they need help all across their roster. In this mock draft, they help out their defense first and figure out the offense later.
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports who recently released a three-round mock draft. He predicts the Raiders will lean toward their defense and use their high draft pick on Mason Graham, but their next two selections will help their offense.
"Las Vegas expedited its timeline when it acquired veteran quarterback Geno Smith, but this is not a team with a shortage of needs and the Raiders happen to play in the league's most difficult division. Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins and Mason Graham form a strength for the organization", said Edwards.
Graham is one of the top defense lineman prospects in this year's draft, not only do the Raiders snag themselves their star on defense for the future, but he should make this defense a lot better from the jump, helping them in the long and short term.
Graham would go a long way in making them a well-rounded roster overall and could give this team a direction to lean on. With a dominant defensive line, that should be what they build their team upon for the next couple of years and make it their identity.
Usually, I'd say that offense should be a priority for them, and passing up on Jeanty will come back later to haunt them when he turns into a star in the NFL. However, this mock draft is three rounds, which means the Raiders get to redeem themselves in this hypothetical scenario and bring in some players to help them on the offensive side of the ball.
In the second round, they made an excellent choice in drafting Luther Burden III. He's a wide receiver who has received first-round buzz, but in this mock draft, he drops all the way down to the second round.
This would be a steal for them in the second round and go a long way into fixing their wide receiver room. If they want to give Geno Smith more help, they'll draft a player better than Jakobi Meyers to pair alongside Brock Bowers, giving Smith a 'big three' to target.
Finally, they end this mock draft by selecting Quinshon Judkins in the third round. This is a nice consolation prize for passing up on Jeanty in the first round, being a backup behind Raheem Mostert for his rookie year gives him time to get acclimated to the level of competition in the NFL.
