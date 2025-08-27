John Spytek Signs Brennan Jackson: How This Improves Raiders Immediately
On Wednesday, as Raiders' general manager John Spytek looked to supplement his roster with a late infusion of talent, he did so through the waiver wire, picking up former Los Angeles Rams 2024 fifth-round pick Brennan Jackson. Jackson, who is entering his second NFL season after a standout career at Washington State, was viewed as a potential day three gem, but due to the Rams' roster, he never got his opportunity.
How Does This Improve The Raiders Immediately?
Jackson finished the 2025 preseason with the second-highest amount of sacks. In the preseason game against the Chargers, Jackson took on presumed Chargers starting left tackle Joe Alt on a third down play in the red zone. The Chargers were threatening to score so when Justin Herbert dropped back to pass, Jackson was able to turn the corner on Alt to get into the backfield.
From the opposite end, Rams defender Desjuan Johnson, who also won his matchup, attempted to corral Herbert. With Herbert being the effective pocket mover that he is, was able to evade Johnson and step up to the platform where he likes to launch his throws. It was Jackson, who outran every other defender to sack Herbert, his first of two sacks on the night.
Should his play translate into a division where Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, and Bo Nix play, if Maxx Crosby gets the penetration he needs, it will be up to Jackson to finish off the quarterbacks before they're allowed to find their spot to throw.
With the potential of both Jackson and Tyree Wilson on the field, Raiders' defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has the speed and power to design special pass rush packages that allow consistent pressure with confusing pre-snap looks. Jackson is able to drop into coverage as well.
Mad Maxx's Next Project?
Now that Jackson is headed to Las Vegas, he is able to learn under a player who walked a similar collegiate path to the NFL in Maxx Crosby. Crosby, one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, was a fellow day three pick from Eastern Michigan back in 2019. Now he's one of the highest-paid defenders in the NFL.
Both players have high motors, solid length, and the ability to close the door on ball carries/ quarterback. Perhaps the attitude of the leader for the Silver and Black is what Jackson needs to take his game to the next level.
