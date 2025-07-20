Maxx Crosby's Extension Makes Raiders' Brass Look Brilliant
Maxx Crosby, the heart and soul of the Raiders, is set to turn 28 years old this August, and his financial future couldn't be brighter. Already one of the highest-paid players in football, the fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March, tying him to the organization until the 2029 season, where he'll be 32 years old.
According to Spotrac.com, Crosby is set to have cap hits of $38.1 million in 2025, $35.8 million in 2026, $29.7 million in 2027, $27.2 million in 2028, and $28.2 million in 2029.
By front-loading his contract, the Raiders gave themselves tens of millions in cap flexibility as they're able to move money around and even onto void years, which general manager John Spytek has yet to do.
It's always good to pay great players; it's better to pay them early because the longer you wait, the more it will cost you and T.J. Watt's deal with the Steelers proves it.
Watt, who is set to turn 31 this year, signed a brand new extension per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"ESPN sources: Steelers star TJ Watt has become the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history for the second time in his illustrious career, reaching agreement today on a three-year, $123 million extension that includes $108M fully guaranteed at signing," wrote Schefter. "The $41 million per year average is the highest of any non-quarterback in NFL history. The deal has been in the works between CAA Sports and the Steelers front office for months."
Watt is set to have a cap hit of $23.3 million this season, the final year of his current deal, a deal Watt took at a discount in order to end negotiations.
However, his deal comes into play next season. In 2026 and 2027, Watt's cap hit is $42 million. In 2028, it's $46.05 million.
In 2027, the Raiders will be paying a little over $12 million less for a 30-year-old Crosby while the Steelers have a 33-year-old Watt.
And with Trey Hendrickson and Micah Parsons expected to strike deals soon, Watt's AAV of $41 million keeps going up while Crosby's cap hit continues to go down.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on Maxx Crosby or the Raiders in 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!