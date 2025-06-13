What are Raiders Getting in Ashton Jeanty?
The Las Vegas Raiders have a new star in their backfield.
Former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty joins the Silver and Black after an illustrious collegiate career. He ran for 2,601 yards in 2024, just 27 yards off of Barry Sanders’ single-season record.
After a putrid season running the football, new General Manager John Spytek knew he needed to upgrade the Raiders’ ground game. While it was a deep running back class, Spytek decided to take Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Raider Nation has high expectations for Jeanty and what he can bring to the team. Many words have been written and spoken about Jeanty, but what does he have to say to the fans?
Jeanty spoke directly to Raiders fans on the latest episode of Maxx Crosby’s podcast, The Rush.
“I think a lot of people know of my work ethic and all those things, but I just love football,” he said. “I just love hitting people, breaking tackles, there’s nothing better than that. I’m just really passionate about coming to a place and being able to say that I came in and made that place better.”
Jeanty wants his impact to go beyond the football field.
“Obviously, there are a lot of great guys like [Crosby] in the building, but to be a part of that, to be a part of something bigger than myself, the community, I want to do so many special things not only for the Raiders, but just for the city of Vegas and be a beacon of positivity, because I know that there’s a lot of stuff that goes on.”
Of course, Jeanty knows he needs to break off a few big runs and score explosive touchdowns, too.
“Overall, they’re getting a dog,” Jeanty said. “Somebody who’s going to be consistent. Hopefully, I bring more excitement than there already was.”
Jeanty is the type of player who makes a franchise must-watch every Sunday. Fans can rally around him as he looks to become the next Silver and Black cornerstone.
He is still a rookie, and he must prove it on the field, but things are looking up for the Raiders and their rushing attack because of Jeanty’s potential.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Jeanty here.
Don't forget to follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders, Crosby, and Jeanty.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.