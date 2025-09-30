Raiders Pull Off Historically Rare Feat in Loss to Bears
The Las Vegas Raiders' third consecutive loss was disappointing for more reasons than one.
Raiders Accomplish a Forgettable Feat
The Raiders' loss to the Bears displayed some of the best and some of the worst that this season's Raiders team has to offer. Las Vegas finally got their ground game going, their offensive line played well and Las Vegas' defense was up to par.
John Breech of CBS Sports noted that the Raiders' loss to the Bears included the Raiders accomplishing something that has only happened once in the last 20 years. Furthermore, the feat the Raiders accomplished has only happened twice in the previous 50 years.
Las Vegas' loss to the Bears on Sunday will be one the Raiders will circle as a game they let slip away. The Raiders could have beaten the Bears and moved to 2-2, instead the Raiders beat the Raiders and moved to 1-3.
"The Raiders are the third team in NFL history to lose back-to-back games despite having a player score three or more touchdowns in each game (Ashton Jeanty scored three touchdowns in the Raiders' loss to the Bears, while Tre Tucker scored three touchdowns in last week's loss to the Commanders). The Raiders join the 1976 49ers and 2004 Titans as the only teams on this brutal list, Breech said.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Bears, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised his offensive line for improving from the previous weeks. Specifically, Carroll praised offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson for a solid performance after returning to the lineup.
Las Vegas' offense was undeniably better and ran smoother with Powers-Johnson back in the lineup after not playing in Week 2 or Week 3. With the injury to Kolton Miller, the Raiders need Powers-Johnson now, more than ever.
"I'm glad you saw that, because he played with terrific effort, played tough as hell yesterday. Really went for it, knowing that he's competing too, in which it brought out a really bright side of his strengths. He's tough, he's physical. When he got his chances, he came through a couple of big plays, yeah, on those. But he also made some really good blocks and did a nice job for us. And the running game really popped. And so, he deserves a chance to go again," Carroll said.
