WATCH: Raiders CB Kyu Blu Kelly Speaks Following Camp
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- The Las Vegas Raiders' group of cornerbacks has been identified as a weakness for the Silver and Black heading into the season. Still, the Raiders continue to develop young players in their defensive backfield such as Kyu Blu Kelly.
The talented defensive back has had a solid training camp.
Kelly spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp this month, Pete Carroll spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Talk about today, several penalties on the offense..
Carroll: "Yeah, we got real sloppy at the end there. That was the move the ball period, and that's what I was talking to them about. That was not a good performance by us at all finishing the day. We had a really good hard hitting day, and then we just got real sloppy at the line of scrimmage. It was a bunch of young guys, and we just need to do better with the cadence with them to help them along."
Q: What can you gain out of joint practices when there's not going to be the physicality?
Carroll: "It's going to be physical. It'll be a physical practice. We're just not tackling. So it'll be the kind of tempo -- they can't practice any harder than we're practicing, but it's just good to see other people, other schemes, see how we match up, that kind of stuff and take that information in."
Q: Seemed like there was a lot of grittiness out on the football field today. Were you sensing that today?
Carroll: "Yeah. I thought the day really was about the energy of it, and it was good. It was a good day."
Q: What has stood out to you about Laki Tasi's development as an offensive lineman for someone who hasn't played football?
Carroll: "Yeah, it was important to me to celebrate the fact that he's playing in his first football game in his life. And so you see him go out for the coin toss representing the rooks with the other captains that were game captains, and the fact that he played in the game and did some positive things, that's a long, long ways to come. Most of us played football when we were 10 years old. He started a couple months ago, and so it was exciting to see him do something and have fun out there, and I saw a little celebration after a good block. And to me, it's a real treasure just to watch him just develop."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take