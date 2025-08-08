More Than Just Raiders Coaches Believe in This Unit
The Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time turning what was initially a growing weakness into a solid position group, if not one of the best position groups on their roster. At the very least, the Raiders have reason to worry a little less about a position group that started the offseason with voids.
Las Vegas addressed the holes at linebacker that were created by the offseason departures of linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo. Las Vegas responded to those losses by signing upward of 10 different linebackers.
Las Vegas has added many years' worth of experience to its group of linebackers, signing several players with ample experience to help lead a relatively unproven defense this upcoming season.
Following training camp, veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler praised the Raiders' group of linebackers playing behind him and the rest of the defensive line. Koonce and the rest of the Raiders' defense will depend mightily on the linebackers on the roster.
"Yeah, helps a lot, especially for me personally, someone like E-Rob or Elandon Roberts, as you refer to him. Me and E-Rob go all the way back to the Patriots. I mean, literally from when I was a rookie until now, that's how far we go back. I mean, that's almost a decade. So that's somebody that I don't have to wonder if I can trust," Butler said.
"That's somebody that I know every time he steps on the field, he's going to give it everything he's got, and he's a tough player just like me. D-White [Devin White] -- I'm learning him, but I definitely trust him. He's definitely shown that he lives up to his reputation. Obviously, we'll see more from him coming up, but I trust him as well, and it helps."
Defensive Line's Growth
Following training camp, defensive end Malcolm Koonce echoed a similar sentiment. Like Butler and Pete Carroll, Koonce expressed confidence in the group of linebackers the Raiders have this season. Koonce also values the experience and leadership of the Raiders' linebackers.
"It's crazy. I feel like this is the first time I have had the most years behind me, vet-wise and stuff like that. And they know what they're doing. So I feel good with those guys behind me," Koonce said.
