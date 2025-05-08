Raiders' Butler Weighs In on Hilarious Viral Debate
The NFL season ended three months ago, and with the 2025 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the league goes into a bit of a lull.
Players look for ways to entertain themselves during the late spring-early summer before OTAs begin. Thankfully for them, a social media debate pitting man against beast has taken the country by storm.
One X user asked the question, ‘Could 100 men defeat one singular gorilla?’
The question has spanned responses from people nationwide, even prompting many NFL teams to pose the question to their players.
Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby asked teammate Adam Butler if humans would emerge victorious against the apex primate on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
His answer?
“No chance,” he said.
Why not?
“Think about it,” said Butler. “Only probably five men at a time can fight a gorilla. I’m saying at a time. Literally, in a given space, only about five can really do some damage. But bro, this thing can lift 2,000 pounds, just like, straight dead weight. In two seconds, if it’s pissed off and irate, in two seconds, it’s literally going to tear your shoulder, your arm off of your body. The gorilla doesn’t have to kill you to take you out of the fight. All it has to do is snap, bite, whatever, bro. One shot. Everybody is getting one shot.”
Butler identified one thing that could help humans in this seemingly unwinnable battle.
“It’s fatigue,” he said. “I could see the gorilla getting tired, I mean, 100 men? That’s a lot of men. That’s a lot of people. Depending on how it goes? Fatigue.”
The specifics of the original question have never been specified, leaving how to approach the scenario entirely up to the imagination of those debating it.
While human beings would likely not defeat one of nature’s strongest animals, some Raiders legends and NFL Hall of Famers have commonly been named as people who could have a fighting chance.
Could Howie Long slow down a Silverback in his prime? What about Lyle Alzado?
The debate has raged for weeks, and Butler and Crosby shared many laughs while participating in it.
NFL football will be back before we know it, ladies and gentlemen. Just hang tight.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Butler and Crosby here.
Follow all our content when you join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and never miss another story on the Raiders and more.
We always want you to interact with us when you follow our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.