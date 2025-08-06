A Raiders Veteran Already at His Peak Improved His Game
The Las Vegas Raiders have had many coaches come and go over the past few seasons. Poor performances have been the norm for many Raiders, but that is not the case for defensive tackle Adam Butler. The veteran interior defensive lineman is coming off the best season of his career.
Last season, Butler registered career highs in tackles and quarterback hits. He nearly tied his career highs in sacks. The Raiders rewarded Butler with a new contract over the offseason, after Butler proved he could contribute at a high level for many more years.
In training camp, Butler has looked the best that he has since joining the Raiders. He looks stronger than he did last season, but still moves around smoothly for a player his size. Following training camp, Butler explained the steps he took to improve upon his career-best season last season.
"I just worked on my knowledge and awareness of the game. Obviously, my experience and what I've learned from past seasons and what I learned from watching myself through the tape and the things that I could have done better, I worked on them," Butler said.
Butler credited Pete Jenkins with helping him take the next step in his career. Butler said he has spent time with Jenkins each of the past few summers, and the results have been noticeable.
The Raiders hope Butler keeps doing what he is doing, as they will undoubtedly need him this season.
"Legendary coach named Pete Jenkins -- I don't know if you are familiar with him -- I spent probably the last four or five years working with him every summer. I almost never miss his camp unless I've got something personal going on," Butler said.
"I always go to his camp. It's repetitive, but it's necessary. He's a legendary coach that knows what he's doing and all of his teachings, I literally took them to heart. I met him when I was in Miami, and ever since then, my game has just increased. And I went to him this summer. You can call him and ask him if you want. I was there, and his teachings have just done wonders in my career and in my life, so credit to him."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take