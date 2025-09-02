Why the Raiders Must Gain Ground in the AFC West
The Las Vegas Raiders have a number of goals this regular season, but none may be as challenging as making their way up the ranks of the AFC West.
AFC West Battle
Las Vegas made more changes than most teams in the league during the offseason, but it still has a way to go if it wants to make progress within the division.
Bjorn Bergstrom of the Pro Football Network recently analyzed every team in the AFC West and predicted what place in the division they would finish the season in. Although the Raiders have improved, they play in one of the most difficult divisions in the National Football League.
Last season, the AFC West sent three teams to the playoffs. The Raiders were not one of them, and they still have an uphill battle to gain ground in the division. Bergstrom believes the Raiders will finish last in the division again.
"The Las Vegas Raiders had a transformative offseason in several key areas, beginning at the top with general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll. From there, they shored up the quarterback position with the trade for Geno Smith and drafted Heisman runner-up running back Ashton Jeanty with the fourth pick in the draft," Bergstrom said.
"Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is well-renowned around the league and was a holdover with the new regime, but he'll have his work cut out for him this season. Maxx Crosby headlines the defensive line, but there are question marks galore within the linebacker and secondary units.
Following training camp, Carroll explained how eager he is to face off against the other coaches in the division, as each has a head coach who is well respected, like he is.
"Isn't that something? Yeah, I think it's great. If you're going to be any good, you got to beat the best teams. You have to beat them, and so if this division is loaded with that, then that's what's going to make us what we are," Carroll said.
"And going against Andy [Reid] and Sean [Payton] and Jimmy [Jim Harbaugh] down there, it couldn't be any more challenging because these guys are terrific football coaches, and they're going to have a complete team. They're going to bring their kicking game, they're going to bring their run game, they're going to bring their defense, and then they're going to know how to highlight their special players. I mean, that's what this league, really, I think dictates. I got to get my act together. I got to play up to those guys."
