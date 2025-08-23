What to Watch for In Raiders' Preseason Finale
The Las Vegas Raiders are just weeks away from their first regular season under Pete Carroll. However, Las Vegas has a critical few days on the horizon.
After weeks of offseason programs and training camp, the Raiders appear to be an improved team.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com listed one thing to know for each team in the final preseason game before the regular season. Edholm believes rookie quarterback Cam Miller is the story to keep an eye on when the Raiders face the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.
"Geno Smith and Aidan O’Connell project to be the top two quarterbacks on the roster, but rookie Cam Miller can help convince the Raiders to keep three QBs by showing out at Arizona. Both O’Connell and Miller struggled last week," Edholm said.
"It also could be a final tune-up for rookie WRs Dont’e Thornton Jr., Jack Bech, and Tommy Mellott. Vegas 'latest depth chart indicates Thornton might have done enough to secure a big role, but Bech and Mellott have experience to gain prior to the regular season."
O'Connell Speaks
Following training camp, O'Connell noted that regardless of whether or not he is the Raiders' starting quarterback, he aims to be a good teammate. Although O'Connell undoubtedly needs improvement, he has already shown some, and he has always been a good teammate.
O'Connell has remained a poised and steady presence in the Raiders' locker room since he was drafted two offseasons ago. O'Connell has been a serviceable quarterback who has been ready when called upon, even though that call has often come under situations that are far from ideal.
"Yeah, I think I try to be, in any role, as good a teammate as I can be, and try to be someone who people can talk to, my teammates can talk to. I think, luckily or unluckily, I've been in so many different roles in college, too, so I learned what it's like to be the backup," O'Connell said.
And you're not as vocal in front of the unit, but I might pull guys aside and have individual conversations about what Geno's [Smith] thinking and really trying to be an extension of Chip [Kelly], of Geno, of everything that's being communicated from players to coaches, coaches to players, and try to find my role that way. And at the end of all that's still trying to compete to push Geno to be the best that I can be for myself. It's only going to make everybody better if I'm a better player."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.