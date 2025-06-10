Raiders' AJ Cole's Contract Already Looks Like a Steal
The Las Vegas Raiders made history earlier in the offseason by having the highest-paid punter in the NFL on their roster when they decided to give AJ Cole a four-year contract, which reset the market for punters across the league.
He held this title for a few weeks of the offseason before it was reported earlier today that the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to give their punter, Logan Cooke, an extension of his own, which made him the highest-paid punter in the NFL.
Both Cooke and Cole have stuck with the team they started their career with, which goes to show that loyalty still pays in today's NFL. Both of them were drafted a year apart, with Cooke having one more year of experience than Cole.
While Cooke's contract extension has no effect on the Raiders as a whole, Cole's new contract, paired with the fact that he was one-upped by another team, may mean he is extra motivated in 2025 and could be his best year yet.
It would be incredible timing for the Raiders if they were able to get the most out of their punter, as they've made plenty of improvements in the off-season and are now headed towards success. It would propel them even further if they were firing on all cylinders on all three levels of the game.
If their special teams, defense, and offense are all coordinated and play well as a unit, this team will defy expectations and be better than what people give them credit for. Cole himself has been quoted as saying how much he trusts this new regime and how he is optimistic for their future.
Cole has been with the Raiders since 2018, and he's seen the team go through many iterations, though none as exciting as the Raiders who'll be playing in 2025. Pete Carroll is the best head coach he's had to play for, and he has them set up nicely to turn their franchise around.
Cole will be a valued piece of this Raiders team and will be on it to see if this excitement is warranted or if it's just another wave of false hope for Raider Nation. Either way, this has been the most hyped he's been before a season has begun, which is a good sign for the Raiders in 2025.
