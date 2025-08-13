WATCH: Raiders WR Alex Bachman Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- Pete Carroll made it known early and often that he would emphasize competition with the Las Vegas Raiders this season. Carroll has allowed players from all backgrounds and experience levels a chance to earn the opportunity to compete.
This has been especially true with the Raiders' group of wide receivers, where wide receiver Alex Bachman is carving out a role on the back end of the Raiders' wide receiver corps.
Bachman spoke following training camp.
Following training camp this month, Raiders safety Terrell Edmunds spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Who beat you in the tip drill?
Edmunds: "Don't mind me, I'm trying to get everybody's name right. But we both new, so we put the new guys up, and he said one on one, so he just got to go out there. He didn't beat me bad don't put that out. It was a tip drill so it was best out of three."
Q: You mentioned competition every day has a little unique title to it, competition Tuesday. Does that resonate with players? I mean, is that something that that players kind of vibe with?
Edmunds: "Yeah, I definitely think so. I know me, personally, I vibe with it just because this is a part of our business every day is a competition, especially during training camp because at some point it's going to have to get real. And then it's not to get cut down. So you're constantly competing. You're constantly trying to put your best stuff out there. And that competition factor is just make -- it's still a job, but you're having fun with it too. So you can have fun with your guys, and everybody's competing, making each other better."
Q: There's a lot of mix of young players and veterans in this defense. And so, when you look at the just different amount of types of players that are here, how do you bring your experience in and kind of gel with them? Edmunds: "Just lead by example. Just try to be a sponge, like I noted earlier. Try to come in and get extra meetings and stay a little bit longer, do this stuff to help my body, just showing by example of how I was in the leagues for so long, and showing that they can do it as well. And just keep on going out there competing, whatever rep I have go 110 percent. Go as fast as I can and just put everything on the line."
