Raiders Have Decided on Critical Position Battle, for Now
The Las Vegas Raiders have had several position groups they have spent the offseason trying to figure out. The one position group where this was not as much of the case was along the Raiders' offensive line.
Raiders Solidify Another Position Group
Las Vegas' offensive line was largely figured out heading into training camp, as Kolton Miller and DJ Glaze are undoubtedly the best left and right tackles, respectively, that the Raiders have. Miller is one of the best left tackles in the National Football League. Glaze consistently shows signs of growth.
Dylan Parham is a solid choice for the Raiders at left guard.
However, after starting training camp at center, Jackson Powers-Johnson was moved to right guard, where he suddenly found himself in a competition for the starting spot. After weeks of positioning, the Raiders have made their choice.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Arizona Cardinals in their final preseason game, Carroll noted that although the Raiders are happy to have Cappa back, Powers-Johnson is who they are going with at right guard until further notice.
"Well, it was great to get Alex [Cappa] back on the field. It's been a while for being out with the ribs and all that. And he got to play some good snaps and did a nice job,. I think at this time, JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson] has taken so much more time with the ones that he leads us into the opener, but we're really thrilled to have Alex, who can play and back us up and give us terrific leadership and communications and all of that, regardless of his injury," Carroll said.
"That's not going to have anything to do with that. So I feel fortunate that we have him, but at this point, JPJ is a little bit ahead, and Alex is going to keep battling. The competition always is on, and so we don't need to settle anything forever. We're settling to get to the first game, and that's where we are now."
The Raiders' offensive line has continued to gel over the last few weeks. They look to hit the ground running when the regular season starts.
"I think they're getting a good feel for one another. It feels like there's some continuity. Kolton [Miller] is doing a terrific job. I'm really fired up about what Jordan [Meredith] is doing in the middle. And so it feels pretty solid right now. There's still room for competition on and all, but at this point, we're feeling pretty good," Carroll said.
