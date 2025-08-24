The Raiders Know Exactly What They Are Looking For
The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up the preseason with a road loss to the Arizona Cardinals. They must now turn their attention to a more pressing issue coming up.
After an offseason full of moves, the Raiders will soon trim their roster down. Las Vegas' coaching staff will have several factors impacting their decisions on cutdown day, which is fast approaching.
Raiders Assistant General Manager Brian Stark noted a few of the traits he and the Raiders' front office are looking for in players.
"I mean, smart, tough, natural football players that are competitive and that they have the stamina to sustain that competitiveness throughout practice, throughout games, throughout the season. I really gravitate to those type of players. I think that they're able to sustain and enhance the culture, especially the culture that we're trying to build here," Stark said.
"It's pretty cool to see the alignment in core values that Coach [Pete] Carroll and Spy [John Spytek] have, and even with the ownership group with Mr. [Mark] Davis and Tom Brady and Egon Durban and Michael Meldman, we kind of have a chance to -- it feels like there's a really good aligned vision right now for the type of player and the type of organization, the type of team that we want here."
The Raiders have begun turning things around, which inevitably starts with the coaching staff, then the roster. The addition of Pete Carroll gives the Raiders a dependable leader. They must now continue revamping their roster.
Following training camp earlier this month, Stark noted that the competition at every position has been fierce, especially for the position groups that have yet to be solidified.
"I don't think there's a single position group like that. I think the whole roster is, it's really competitive right now. So I think every position for those last couple of spots, there's a lot of competition for it, and we kind of take the opportunity to evaluate every exposure," Stark said.
"So every practice, every game that we have from now until cutdown day, is important for us. We want to see and provide as many opportunities for each of those players to compete as we can. So it's hard to single out one position group, but I can tell you that the competition for those roster spots on the back end there, it's going to go right down to the wire."
