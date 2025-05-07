Raiders' LB Amari Burney Is In His Money Year
The Las Vegas Raiders are under new leadership heading into the 2025 National Football League season. The Raiders now have a new head coach, Pete Carroll, and a new general manager, John Spytek, leading the way. No player on the roster, so be comfortable in thinking that just because they had a starting job with the previous regime, that they will with Carroll and Spytek taking over.
The Raiders have made a lot of moves this offseason because of the players that the Silver and Black lost in free agency. There were some players that the Raiders could have paid, but did not think the money made sense to give them. With that in mind, for players heading into the 2025 season, they have to know that they have to produce and play well to stay on the Raiders roster.
One player that will get his chance to make some noise this offseason and have an opportunity to become a starter on the Raiders' defense is linebacker Amari Burney. Burney will have a chance to become a starter if he has a strong training camp. Burney has been with the Silver and Black for a couple of seasons, and now it will be his money year in 2025.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how Burney's money year in 2025 for the Raiders and himself on a recent episode of the"Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Amari Burney, comes in linebacker out of Florida. He was changing position," said Carpenter. "He has done limited things, but he has not really done a lot. He just has not done a lot. And he certainly has the ability, but this is his time now. I think he is clearly on the bubble for making the team."
"I think he has a shot of making the team, but he is on that bubble. And he got to put the film down. He gets to make plays, and he has done a little bit. But he is got to do more in year three. Wonderful kid, hard worker. Let us give the kid a little bit of grace. Changing position and then changing them in the NFL ... He will demonstrate that he belongs in the NFL or not be here, but he has to do more."
