Should Amari Cooper and the Raiders Reunite?
The Las Vegas Raiders, then known as the Oakland Raiders, spent the fifth pick in the 2015 draft to bring in an explosive receiver named Amari Cooper. That was a decade ago, and now they have a chance to reunite with Cooper after so much time apart.
Why would the Raiders want to sign a 31-year-old Cooper who's well past his prime? The answer is simple. Their wide receiving room isn't the most luxurious in the league, and they are asking a lot out of their young receivers.
Outside of Jakobi Meyers, there isn't anyone in their wide receiver room who's a proven wide receiver one or two. Tre Tucker is expected to be their second-best option, but it isn't as if they're dead set on keeping Tucker around for the future either.
Perhaps the Raiders want to give their younger players as much experience as possible, so that they can be better in the future than they are now. I believe that to get the most out of Geno Smith, the quarterback they traded for, some sort of veteran leadership is required.
It makes a lot of sense for both of these parties to reunite after such a long time, where Cooper may want to retire, where his NFL journey began. Pedro Narduchi of Pro Football Sports Network goes into why this reunion makes sense for both sides.
"Las Vegas desperately needs receiving depth. Their current group ranks among the league’s thinnest, with Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker providing veteran leadership while rookie Jack Bech rounds out the top options. Cooper’s familiarity with the organization, combined with their obvious need, creates a natural fit", said Narduchi.
Jack Bech has what it takes to be a star on the Raiders, and while signing Cooper may take some time away from him in his rookie season, it gives him a chance to develop on the back burner while the Raiders try their best to make a playoff push next season.
"This reunion could offer Cooper something the other destinations can’t: a chance to reclaim a featured role. His experience would provide Smith with a reliable safety net while allowing Bech time to develop without immediate pressure. The veteran presence alone makes this move logical for both sides if contract terms align".
While I agree that a veteran presence is needed in their wide receiver room, I don't think Cooper would be the main target even if he were to join the Raiders once again. He's not a better all-around receiver than Meyers, and he'd best be used as a deep threat or a safety net with assured hands for Smith.
This is a reunion that should happen and one that's realistic as well. As long as Cooper isn't asking for too much money, I don't see why the Raiders wouldn't be interested. Despite coming off one of his worst seasons ever, I still believe Cooper can be a competent piece of the Raiders offense and give them a spark that they currently lack.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and weigh in on the Cooper!
Go visit our Facebook page to find our daily content, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.