Taking a Look at Some of the Raiders’ Coaching Staff in 2025
I've covered the three main units that encompass the Las Vegas Raiders roster heading into 2025. Their offense, defense, and special teams. Now, it's time to go over who's in charge and take a look at some of the coaching staff the Raiders will have next season.
Starting it off with their most recent head coach hiring, Pete Carroll. The longest tenured head coach in the NFL came out of retirement in order to steer Las Vegas in a new direction, and he has already left his handprints all over this team.
He must've been a big reason as to why this team was comfortable trading for Geno Smith, and with them being reunited once again, the Raiders front office is hoping that they'll be able to create a spark like they did with the Seattle Seahawks.
Carroll is a substantial improvement over their last head coach, Antonio Pierce, and I think his impact will be felt the most in their new offense, but he'll also help out their defense. Carroll's time in Las Vegas will result in success, at least going by his own history.
Speaking of their new and improved offense, the man they put in charge of handling offensive play calls is Chip Kelly. Fresh off of winning a championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes, he's looking to elevate the Raiders' offense in creative ways as their new offensive coordinator.
Ashton Jeanty couldn't have been drafted to a better place, as both Kelly and Carroll are huge advocates for running the ball. This not only means Jeanty is ensured a ton of carries, but he was also put in a situation where running backs tend to play better due to the schemes that are drawn up.
Moving on to their defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, he has a lot of experience as well. 2025 will be his 17th year in the NFL and his fourth year with the Raiders organization. He has to be excited for next season, as his defense will be healthier than ever, and he has some big names coming back from injury.
Overall, the Raiders knew that in order to change the trajectory of their franchise, they had to go for people who knew what they were doing. Carroll is an excellent hire, but on par with that is their choice to bring Kelly back to the NFL. They are relying on veteran leadership to steer this team in the right direction, and I think they've made excellent choices.
