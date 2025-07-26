Do the Raiders Need More Depth at Running Back?
The Las Vegas Raiders revamped their rushing attack and running back room when they drafted Ashton Jeanty with their top pick in the first round. He's a generational talent and projects to be one of the best players to play the sport at his position, based on what he was able to accomplish in college.
Even before they drafted him, the Raiders improved at running back by signing Raheem Mostert out of free agency. With that duo in their backfield, they have one of the best rushing duos in the NFL, and they're going to quickly go from one of the worst rushing teams to one of the best in the span of one offseason.
However, is their work done? They might have the top-end talent, but is that really enough to say that their running back room is now among the league's best? After Mostert, the next man up on their depth chart is Sincere McCormick, who didn't play much during his rookie year and isn't projected to play much in his sophomore year either.
After that is Zamir White, a player who was given many chances to break out last season, but ultimately contributed greatly to the ineffective rushing attack the Raiders were fielding last year. They may be third and fourth-string running backs, but depth is always important, especially at a position like running back, where players see so much wear and tear on their bodies.
As talented as Mostert is, he's always dealt with injuries his entire career, and even with a lighter workload, the possibility of him sustaining another one is likely. Jeanty is entering his rookie campaign with a lot of tread on his tires as well, and nobody would wish it for him to get injured, but things like that happen often in the NFL.
What I'm trying to get at is that the Raiders can never be too careful when it comes to adding depth to a focal point of their offense, and there still remain players in free agency they could bring in to help. Gus Edwards hasn't been the epitome of health either, but he would be an amazing third-string running back if the Raiders could sign him.
His healthiest season was in 2023, and although he wasn't able to replicate that same level of success with the Los Angeles Chargers last season, he'd still be one of the best remaining options for a backup running back the Raiders have available to them.
