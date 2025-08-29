How a Recent Move Helps 2 Rising Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are doing all they possibly can to field a more competitive football team this season. They continue to be aggressive in their hunt for progress.
Recent Addition Helps the Raiders in Several Ways
The Raiders signed veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper earlier this week, shortly after Jakobi Meyers' reported trade request. The move gives the Raiders added insurance in their dealings with Meyers, but is also a low risk, high reward signing that could help the Raiders on the field.
Once Cooper gets up to game speed physically and begins to pick up on the things the Raiders want to do under Chip Kelly, his addition to the roster helps the bottom line through his performance. The addition of Cooper also gives the Raiders another experienced wide receiver for a young unit.
"Yeah, I mean we're always going to try to find guys at different times that can help our team win. And I think I love the idea of playing rookies. I think that's a constant tug-of- war between coaches and personnel people. Sometimes I think it's really easy for me to sit up here and say, 'Play the rookies,' because I don't have to call the plays and coach them up and get the quarterback to feel like they can trust him," Spytek said.
"And so we just constantly monitored who was available, and the more we talked about it, and that Amari [Cooper] was still there, and the way we saw our roster developing, and seeing Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] and Jack [Bech] come along, we started to have some conversations with the Amari about coming back to Raider Nation. And he was super interested right away. And obviously, we made the move because we felt like he made us better."
The Raiders used a second and fourth round pick, respectively, for Bech and Thornton. Cooper's production on the field and potential to help guide a position group the Raiders value deeply, only makes his addition to the Raiders a more logical one.
"Jack [Bech] and Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] have both been doing really well. And bringing in somebody with Amari [Cooper] is somebody that can take a little bit of the pressure off of them, so we don't have to rely so much on them, and is also another really good player that's had a really great career that they rely on for advice and can help to teach them what it really looks like," Spytek said.
