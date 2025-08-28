How 2 Up-and-Coming Raiders Are Making Big Impact
The Las Vegas Raiders have improved in nearly every facet of the game. Following training camp, Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted a couple of players who may not be household names, but caught his attention during training camp.
Raiders Making an Impact
Las Vegas has emphasized competition since Pete Carroll arrived, several players took it to heart and rose to the occasion, securing a spot on the 53-man roster.
"I wouldn't say that I didn't know a lot about them, but the two guys that that initially come to mind are Will Putnam and Dylan Laube. I knew a lot about those guys, but when we talk about what it means to be a Raider and to compete every day and to show up with energy and positivity," Spytek said.
"[To] start where they started, which was not getting second team reps and just work every day and challenge themselves every day to show up and do the right thing and then do the right thing, and then get an opportunity to run with the twos and make plays and be a great teammate."
Will Putnam
"It just stood out. It's just one of those things that coach and I talked about that you just could not deny. And those are the exact kind of two people that we want here. And Will offers a lot of versatility as an interior lineman," Spytek said.
"He proved some value as a center, but also to play guard. If you're going to go to game day with eight offensive linemen, the value in those guys on the inside is that they can play all three of those spots. And Will proved that to us, he did it day after day.
Spytek noted how Laube has found a way to make plays on special teams, even though he is a running back in a deep group of Raiders backs. Many other players in Laube's position have failed to make teams' final rosters, but Laube fought hard throughout training camp to earn his spot.
Dylan Laube
Special teams is a critical part of the game, which adds even more value to Laube's skill set. Specifically, the league's new kickoff rules give players like Laube more of a chance to impact the game even though they may not play much at their natural positions.
"And then with Dylan, just a relentless drive to be a good teammate and make plays. And he had good kickoff returns, and he's making tackles on kickoff and on punt team. If you're paying attention to the right kind of people, you just can't deny that," Spytek said.
"And at the end of the day, I don't really care where any of them came from whether they were a draft pick or a high money free agent signing or an undrafted free agent or a seventh round pick. I just care if they're good football players and can be good teammates, and I know Coach feels the same. And those two guys, I thought in spades, kind of exemplified that this training camp."
