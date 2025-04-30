Raiders Add Intriguing International Player
The International Player Pathway was designed to bring in every type of unique talent to the NFL in an effort to expand the game's popularity and influence.
A result of that was the addition of players who come from different sporting backgrounds and who possess different body types. Meet the Raiders' newest player, a 6'6, 347-pound rugby player named Laki Tasi, who found out about the IPP program via a burger joint.
A member of Australia's 2025 IPP class, Tasi was playing community rugby before discovering the program thanks to burger joint's owner.
"One of the guys that owns a burger joint back home, he was telling me about this IPP that Jordan Mailata joined, which is kind of surprising because I didn't know who Jordan Mailata was or what the NFL [was]", he told ESPN before last week's NFL Draft.
"The owner was onto me... like let's try out this NFL thing, you've got a good body [for it]," the 21-year-old explained. "As soon as I searched up the YouTube [story] about Jordan and the NFL IPP I realized how big it is."
Back in January, Tasi and his fellow classmates in the IPP program went out to IMG Academy in Florida for 10 weeks, in order to learn the game and train for their pro days. They showed off their athletic skills at the University of South Florida's Pro Day.
Tasi will count as a roster exemption for the Raiders, meaning they have their own dedicated slot on the practice squad that won't take away an opportunity from another player. He also qualifies as an undrafted free agent.
"The Class of 2025 is an exciting one, and we are delighted to welcome these talented athletes from around the world to the International Player Pathway program," said NFL executive VP of international, events and club business Peter O'Reilly. "Focusing on our global football development efforts and fostering international talent is crucial to growing our game globally. The IPP program offers life-changing opportunities for international talent, and we look forward to following their progress in the weeks and months ahead."
Raiders GM John Spytek is ready to pluck talent from every crevice in the world.
At his size, with his strength, the Raiders could have another diamond in the rough.
