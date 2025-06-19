Raiders' Jeanty is Insider's Favorite For Rookie of the Year
1982. That was the last time a Raiders player won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Marcus Allen, the 10th overall pick out of USC and the man who has won literally every major award in football, ran for 697 yards and a league-leading 11 touchdowns during the nine-game strike-shortened season.
However, Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders' rookie running back, was selected sixth overall out of Boise State, after the Heisman finalist ran the Broncos to the Mountain West title and an appearance in the College Football Playoffs.
However, it is Heisman winner Travis Hunter who's getting all the love and the early nods for rookie of the year. However, considering Hunter plays on both sides of the ball, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was asked outside of Hunter, who's his favorite to win rookie of the year with Breer naming Jeanty.
"I think these things often boil down to opportunity—how much is a player getting, how early is he getting it and will what he did in college translate over when those chances are given,"
questioned Breer.
"That’s why I’d go with Ashton Jeanty. Young running backs typically contribute fast."
"Bijan Robinson had 1,483 scrimmage yards on 272 touches as a rookie in 2023. Saquon Barkley had 2,052 scrimmage yards on 352 touches in ’18. Leonard Fournette had 1,342 scrimmage yards on 304 touches, and Christian McCaffrey had 1,098 scrimmage yards on 197 touches in ’17. Ezekiel Elliott had 1,994 on 354 touches (and won the rushing title) in ’16. And Todd Gurley went for 1,294 on 250 touches in just 13 games in ’15."
"Those were the six running backs that went in the top 10 over the 10 drafts before this one. The bottom line is if you invest that high of a pick in that position, you’re going to expect, and should expect, a pretty healthy return right away. Math on the aforementioned half-dozen emphatically affirms it—the average rookie scrimmage yards for those guys was 1,543. So, to me, that makes Jeanty an easy Rookie of the Year pick, just as easy as Hunter."
Pete Carroll has already committed the Raiders to running the football, and considering his extensive history at producing 1,000-yard running backs, plus the strength of the Raiders' offensive line, Breer might be on the money.
