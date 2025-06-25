What’s One Word to Describe the Raiders’ Offseason?
When the Las Vegas Raiders brought in Pete Carroll and traded for Geno Smith, and involved Tom Brady in their offseason decisions, it was all in an effort to bring back their franchise to its former glory and turn their team around.
The Raiders have been on a downward spiral since losing in the wild card of the playoffs in 2021, and they knew they had an immaculate opportunity with the sixth overall pick to claw their way back into the postseason.
That's why their decision to fire Antonio Pierce and bring in a new Raiders regime couldn't have come at a more opportune time. Legendary head coach Carroll has a golden opportunity to make an impact on the city of Las Vegas like never before, and he provides a light at the end of the tunnel for Raider Nation.
Ben Arthur is a sports writer for FOX Sports, and he released an article attributing one word to describe each NFL team's offseason. For the Raiders, the word he chose was energized, and that's the perfect way to describe the new air surrounding this team heading into 2025.
"Though he's the NFL’s oldest coach at age 73, Pete Carroll has brought new life to the Raiders with his youthful, competitive spirit. With Geno Smith, Las Vegas also has respectability at quarterback for the first time since Derek Carr’s departure", said Arthur.
Not only are those additions what make this team energized, but the youth they brought into the building, as well as their young players coming into their own, combined with the veterans they acquired in the offseason, make the Raiders a perfect storm of experience and talent.
Ashton Jeanty couldn't have been drafted to a team more ready for him than Las Vegas. They've been starved of a dynamic playmaker on offense for years, and the Raiders have already embraced him with their arms wide open.
Brock Bowers was one of the few highlights of the Raiders' 2024 season, and now he has competent quarterback play and has the opportunity to play for a team that's a dark horse playoff contender. They also drafted Jack Bech, who's ready to make an impact and make his name known in the NFL world.
The Raiders will be fiercer than ever in 2025, and they're looking to make each game on their schedule next season as difficult for the opposing team as possible. They have nothing to lose and everything to gain; the culture is shifting in Las Vegas.
Be sure you follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss any news story from us again this offseason.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Raiders when you go to our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.