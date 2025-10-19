Why the Raiders' Offense Laid an Egg Against the Chiefs at Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY, Mo.--The Las Vegas Raiders entered Week 7 missing some of their best players on offense. Las Vegas battled the Kansas City Chiefs without Kolton Miller, Jakobi Meyers, and Brock Bowers. Geno Smith and the Raiders' offense were virtually nonexistent against the Chiefs.
Realistic expectations minus those players were dim, yet the Raiders were still a disappointment. Las Vegas fell behind early with questionable offensive playcalling and a defense that looked overmatched from the start. The Raiders' first half featured several head-scratching moments.
Raiders' rookie running back Ashton Jeanty finished the first half with four carries in a game where the Raiders were missing their top two pass catching options. This put even more pressure on Smith to produce with a shorthanded roster.
Even if the Raiders were fully healthy, they would have had their struggles against the Chiefs. However, the Raiders failed to put themselves in a position to be successful while missing critical players.
Las Vegas' inability to convert third downs and sustain drives on offense led to an ugly first half for the Raiders that set a clear tone for the day. The Raiders were down 21-0 at halftime with no signs of life or belief in themselves.
The second half was much of the same, as the Chiefs got the ball to start the second half. Kansas City marched the ball down the field on an 11-play, 65-yard touchdown drive to make the score 28-0.
On the ensuing drive, the Raiders gave Jeanty two carries while down by almost 30 points, after only giving him four carries during the entire first half when the game was within reach. Las Vegas' offense looked worse on Sunday than it has at any point in the last two seasons.
The rest of the second half was essentially the same for the Raiders, as their offense looked completely incompetent without their best players. It is evident the Raiders' coaching staff has no answers of how to make the most out of what is a bottom-tier roster in the National Football League.
Luckily for the Raiders, they now head into their bye week with a chance to regroup and potentially get a little healthier. It is a long season, and things can change, but what the Raiders have shown so far might just be the best the Raiders have to offer.
