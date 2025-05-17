Why Ashton Jeanty Is a Superb Fit With the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the worst teams on the ground last season, with an inefficient rushing attack, which contributed to what was a lackluster offense. An offense that led to them only being able to win four games despite their defense being so talented on paper.
The Raiders knew if they wanted to give Raider Nation something to root for next season, they needed to nail their high draft pick and select the right player to alter their franchise. There were worries that he wouldn't even make it out of the top five, but it was cathartic for fans of the Silver and Black to see Ashton Jeanty hold up the Raiders jersey and celebrate becoming a Raider.
He now joins a much-improved Raiders offense that still has Brock Bowers, one of the best tight ends in the NFL, as well as Geno Smith, all orchestrated by legendary coach Pete Carroll. Carroll is known for his tendency to run the ball, pair that with a running back who can make magic on any given play, and the Raiders have a recipe for success.
The Raiders further set up Jeanty for success by hiring Chip Kelly as the Raiders' offensive coordinator, fresh off a National Championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Chris Trapasso, sports writer for CBS Sports, wrote an article ranking the top ten best fits for rookies, and Jeanty was ranked second among all incoming rookies due to Kelly's pedigree and ability to get the most out of his running backs, regardless of where he is in the football world.
"Chip Kelly has a long history of maximizing running backs in his scheme. Think of his illustrious tenure at Oregon. The tailback was always the focal point. First LaMichael James went over 1,500 yards, then 1,700, for the Ducks with Kelly.
After that, Kenjon Barner nearly hit 1,800 yards on the ground in Eugene. When Kelly was the hottest head coach candidate in football and landed with the Eagles, LeSean McCoy subsequently set career highs in carries and yards en route to an All-Pro distinction in 2013 and followed with the second-most rushing yards he ever had in the NFL the next season.
Even in the disastrous, 2-14, one-year stint in San Francisco, Kelly got 988 yards at what proved to be a career-high 4.6 yards-per-tote from Carlos Hyde. Last year at Ohio State, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson eclipsed 1,000 yards each.
Kelly knows and wants to feature running backs in his scheme. Jeanty is a special runner with deceptive speed, otherworldly contact balance and impeccable vision between the tackles. He's in for a monster Year 1 with Kelly as his offensive coordinator in Las Vegas".
The Raiders likely drafted the next OROY in Jeanty, and Kelly will play a big part in why he'll win it. The Raiders will be leaning on him constantly as their main offensive engine, but he'll also be schemed open by Kelly's offensive scheme, which will allow him to make the most out of his rookie year.
