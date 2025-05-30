Who is the Raiders' Best Rookie?
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty sixth overall in the 2025 draft, and he'll be one of their most impactful players even as a rookie. His skills with the ball in his hands are unparalleled, and every time he runs the ball, it has home run potential.
Sports Illustrated's very own Daniel Flick published an article where he predicts the best rookie for each team in 2025. For the Raiders, it should be no surprise that Jeanty will be their best rookie, as he's a superb schematic fit with Chip Kelly as his offensive coordinator.
"One of the best running back prospects in the past decade, Jeanty has the athleticism, instincts and contact balance to be an explosive yet efficient runner at the next level. The Raiders’ offensive line is middle of the road, but Jeanty is a special player who should have no issues eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in his first professional campaign".
Jeanty will be franchise-altering for the Raiders if he's able to stay healthy throughout his career. He's exactly the type of player Raider Nation needed in the draft. He fits nicely with what Pete Carroll wants to do in Sin City.
There's so much synergy in Las Vegas forJeanty not to work out. Carroll and John Spytek modeled the rest of their 2025 draft class after picking Jeanty to set himself up for success, and so they can establish an offensive identity in pounding the rock and running the ball downfield.
After it seemed like the running back market was drying up, the Raiders have been one of the teams in the NFL to jump ship and lean into the ground game. Jeanty is a generational talent, and his supporting cast is only gonna get better from here on out.
He'll certainly be the best rookie on the Raiders roster, and is even one of the leading candidates for offensive rookie of the year next year. He'll see loads of carries, and even if his offensive line is mediocre, he can make up for it with his physicality and ability to run through tackles.
Jeanty's potential with the Raiders is through the roof, and despite him not playing a minute of NFL football yet, his tape in college was so impressive that I'd say the Raiders drafted a future Hall of Fame player.
