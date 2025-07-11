Raiders Hope Their "Game Changer" Changes More than Just Games
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has been marked by significant changes, from the general manager position down to the roster itself. Las Vegas will enter next season with a significantly different look once the upcoming season begins.
Along with adding John Spytek as their general manager and Pete Carroll as the team's head coach, one of the Raiders' biggest additions this season came at running back. Las Vegas drafted running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft.
The Raiders hope he can help turn their offense around this upcoming season. Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently analyzed the Raiders' group of skill position players.
"Vegas will hope to add a second game changer on a rookie deal this offseason with first-round pickAshton Jeanty, who should step in as the lead back ahead of Raheem Mostert. Jeanty enters the league with filthy game tape on record from his time at Boise State, but Raiders fans who can remember Darren McFadden's time with the franchise might want to temper their expectations appropriately," Barnwell said.
"Over the past 20 years, rookie backs taken in the top 10 have averaged 202 carries for 892 yards and seven rushing scores in their debut seasons. With a 17th game unavailable to many of those other backs, a 1,000-yard campaign should be considered a successful year for the 21-year-old Jeanty.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby credited Jeanty with correctly approaching his first set of offseason programs.
"Oh, he's been awesome. Ashton is a great kid. I've been able to know him before he got drafted here. We have some of the similar people around us, shout out to Rubicon, all my guys over there. But he's a great kid, humble kid, I think, just the fact that a kid like him could have went anywhere in the country and decided to stay at Boise State and go out there and have [one of] the best year at running back, I think, arguably, he ever had," Crosby said.
"But just shows the testament to the to the type of person he is. So, it's been awesome. It's only been a couple of weeks with him, but I love the kid. He's a hell of a worker, hell of a player, and excited to be teammates with him."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take from Mahomes!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take from Mahomes!