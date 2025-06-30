A Raiders' Rival Wanted to Draft Ashton Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders selected one of the best players available in this year's NFL Draft when they selected running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick. The Raiders have struggled to run the ball for the past few seasons. Jeanty should help alleviate those struggles.
While the Raiders got the player they had their eyes on throughout the entire draft process, several other teams also wanted to select Jeanty. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noted that the Denver Broncos were interested in trading up for the talented back, but the cost to do so was too high.
"Yes, the Broncos considered moving up in the first round for running back Ashton Jeanty. They called around to teams picking in the top 10. But the price simply would have been "too heavy" for Denver's liking, per a source. And the team eyeing Jeanty (the Raiders at No. 6) was a division rival, thus not a likely trade partner," Fowler said.
After Organized Team Activities, veteran quarterback Geno Smith noted that Jeanty has excelled in limited on-field action since being drafted. Smith believes the Raiders will find a way to get Jeanty the ball early and often.
"I think Ashton [Jeanty], just from get to know him, man, he’s so wise beyond his years. Just super humble, for all the accolades he's gotten, to be one of the highest drafted running backs in a while, super humble, super hard working, asking the right questions. He wants to learn from the vets. And, I mean, he's special with that ball in his hands, we know that, and we got to keep getting it to him so he can go out there and be great," Smith said.
"But we will see when the pads come on, exactly what it's about, because that's truly what makes him different, is his ability to break tackles and bounce off of contact and continue to run. But just in the short time he's been here, he's picked up the offense well, and he's doing a great job.
So, he's got to keep it up."
Smith noted that the Raiders' new running back has quickly picked up on things. While every player has room for improvement, Smith likes what he has seen from Jeanty so far.
"Really smart, really smart. I think he's right where he needs to be. Obviously, as a rookie, you can always get better and can learn things. We all can. I'm still getting better myself, so there's never going to be a into that. But as far as where he is now. I mean, he's right in there with us with the ones. He's not making any mistakes. He's out there doing a great job in protection. He's smart, he understands what we're trying to get accomplished, and he does a great job," Smith said.
