Analyst's Take on Raiders First Round Draft Selection
The Las Vegas Raiders have been active all offseason long, as they have another key date circled on their calendar. The 2025 NFL Draft is closing in on us, and the Raiders will have the sixth selection; a selection that has been heavily debated.
In the early stages of the offseason, the franchise was linked to taking a quarterback with the sixth overall pick. Now that Geno Smith is a Raider and is signed for the next couple of seasons, mock drafters believe the Raiders will be leaning in another direction when they're on the clock.
Having a Top 10 pick is an opportunity for the Raiders to solidify a position going into the future, but with one wrong pick, the draft can spiral downward. Las Vegas has been heavily linked to running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State ever since the tides have shifted in the quarterback room.
However, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Raiders might not be in a position to be taking a running back at the sixth overall pick.
"I'm not sure they're at a point in their build where they can afford to take a running back that high," Breer said. "What I mean by that is, that just doesn't feel like that's the first thing they do... I think they can go any number of ways here just because they don't have enough good players on the team."
"I think if they were honest with you, they would tell you 'We're still an offseason or two away from where we need to be. We just need to get blue chip guys here'".
Last season, the Raiders as a franchise had the worst rushing averages in the National Football League per game. They did bring in veteran Raheem Mostert for extra depth and experience to hopefully solidify the position, but once he's gone, the room becomes bare.
If the Raiders are serious about their ground game, taking Jeanty is still very much a possibility. However, if Jeanty somehow goes elsewhere before the Raiders select, they most likely have a backup plan to address the ground game later in the draft.
