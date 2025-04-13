Raiders' Mostert Could Make Perfect Mentor to Rookie RB
When the Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll to be their next head coach, one thing became clear: they’re going to run the football in 2025.
However, the roster was not ready to be a run-heavy offense when Carroll took over in January. The team needed to significantly upgrade that room before it became a Carroll offense.
So, General Manager John Spytek made moves during free agency to upgrade the running back stable. The most notable addition was former Miami Dolphin Raheem Mostert.
Mostert was among the most effective rushers in 2023, running for over 1,000 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns in Mike McDaniel’s explosive offense. However, he dealt with injuries in 2024 and took a backseat to De’Von Achane.
Now, Mostert looks to take on an important role for the Silver and Black. He may be a bit older, but he still has the speed to fly past defenses.
However, Mostert may not enter the 2025 season as the team’s top running back. The Raiders may decide to select a rookie in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty is the top back in the class, and the Raiders could take him with the No. 6 overall pick.
If they don’t do that, there are plenty of talented running backs the team could land throughout the entire draft.
No matter who the team brings in, that player would likely become the team’s feature back in the offense. If that becomes the case, Mostert would be an excellent complementary piece.
The NFL can take time to adjust to, and Mostert has played in the league for a decade. He knows the ins and outs of the league and what it takes to succeed.
Having a veteran like Mostert to lean on would help a rookie running back on and off the field.
Mostert has also dealt with significant injuries throughout his NFL career, including a season-ending knee injury in 2021. Injuries are inevitable in football, but Mostert can do his best to give advice on how to avoid them.
Mostert should still be a productive player for the Raiders in 2025, but bringing in a rookie to whom he can teach the ropes will make the running back room much better.
