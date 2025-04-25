How High Does Jeanty Elevate Raiders' Offense?
With the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select Ashton Jeanty.
This was the pick that many in Raider Nation hoped they would hear on Thursday night. Now, it has come true.
Jeanty projects as one of the top running backs in the league due to his elite collegiate production and easily translatable traits. For a Raiders’ offense that struggled to run the football in 2024, Jeanty is a very welcome sight.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll loves to run the football and impose his will in the trenches. Jeanty will easily help him do that, as he looks to reimagine Las Vegas’ offense.
The Raiders won just four games in 2024, but General Manager John Spytek has made many moves to make the team more competitive.
Does Jeanty put them over the top and into ‘win now’ territory?
There are reasons to believe he does, and reasons that give pause, calling on Raiders fans to remain patient.
Jeanty is as exciting as it gets as a draft prospect. He rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024 en route to a Heisman Trophy runner-up season.
Not only has he produced at an elite level, but he is also durable and tough, having taken 750 carries in three years at Boise State. Pete Carroll will be ready to rely on him on offense in 2025.
The Raiders’ air attack is not at the level the team may want it to be, as tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers are the only reliable separators and pass-catchers on the roster.
For that reason, they may be ready to rely on Jeanty. Does leaning on a rookie running back make them a team that can reach the postseason for the first time since 2021-22?
Not likely, as the roster has many more holes the team must fill before they can think about playoff football. But finding a reliable run game is a step in the right direction.
There are simply too many teams in the AFC that are ready to win next season. The Raiders are not there yet, but they are not far behind.
Jeanty will take them as far as they can go. Can they leapfrog a team in the AFC West?
