Three Questions for the Raiders Offense After Preseason Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to win a single preseason game, with their offense struggling mightily against the San Francisco 49ers' defense. What are three questions after their week two preseason performance?
How Much of This Offense Will Be Reliant on Ashton Jeanty?
After disappointing in his preseason debut last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Ashton Jeanty came out strong in the Raiders' opening drive. He was running fast and plowing through defenders, and looked as advertised for the Raiders.
Jeanty's rushing touchdown was the only score the Raiders were able to have against the 49ers, with the rest of their points coming through field goals thanks to Daniel Carlson. Both their quarterbacks and receivers looked rattled on the field.
How much of the Raiders' offense will run through Jeanty in the regular season? It's obvious the Raiders are looking to run the ball, but all offseason long, Pete Carroll and the rest of the Raiders coaching staff have talked about striking a balance between passing and throwing the ball.
If Jeanty is going to be the only way for the Raiders to generate yards once the going gets tough, how much are they expecting out of him in year one? Hopefully, once all the starters are playing, they can use some of their receiving options more optimally.
What’s Going On in the QB Room?
I was insistent that in order for the Raiders to win their preseason game against the 49ers, the Raiders would have to let Cam Miller get more reps and focus on their aerial attack. Goes to show that things don't always go as expected.
This quarterback room has looked abysmal so far in the preseason. Even Geno Smith, who has looked the best so far, hasn't done anything spectacular thus far. Smith doesn't have that many reps, so there's an excuse there. However, there's no excuse for the poor play of Miller and Aidan O'Connell.
It's now been two consecutive weeks where O'Connell has thrown an interception and looked lost on the field. Yet this week, it isn't even as if they could've gone another direction because Miller didn't look great either!
When Will a Receiver Stand Out?
The standout player from last week's preseason game was wide receiver Shedrick Jackson. I guess you could say he had the best performance this week as well, but that's because nobody really played well in the receiving department for the Raiders.
He had three catches for 28 yards, and that tied for second most receiving yards on the team. These are the backups, so it's okay for their production to be a bit lackluster, but nobody has stepped up and had a game that was eye-opening for the Raiders.
This is bad news for a wide receiver room that was already missing star power to begin with. The backups have one more week to leave an impression on the Raiders coaching staff, and hopefully, one player will stand out from the rest.
