What a Continued Raiders Slide Could Mean For Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders headed into the 2025 season with a lot of expectations. They were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season in terms of rushing ability; they mended that by drafting Ashton Jeanty and hiring Chip Kelly.
Aidan O'Connell, Gardner Minshew, and Desmond Ridder were all at one point starting quarterbacks for the Raiders in 2024. They traded for Geno Smith to fix that hole they had at quarterback. The Raiders had a serious culture issue where the team felt like it had no identity. Who better to hire than Pete Carroll?
Should the Raiders Sell?
Everything was in place for the Raiders to turn their franchise around. Even the GOAT himself, Tom Brady, had a hand in all of their off-season moves, and yet, it all amounted to nothing. The Raiders are still the team they've always been, and they've crept back into mediocrity.
Tim Crean is a sports writer for Pro Football Sports Network, and he released an article going over teams he believes are most likely to be buyers or sellers by the NFL trade deadline. He identified the Raiders as a team that should be looking to trade away some players.
"Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is the most likely trade candidate. He has started the season well and wants a new contract extension that the Raiders don’t seem willing to give him", said Crean.
I believe the Raiders would be even more inclined to trade away Jakobi Meyers, given that Tre Tucker has asserted himself as a favorite target of Smith's through the first three games. They have rookie wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. waiting in the wings. Why hold on to Meyers, especially if they can't turn their season around?
"Also, keep an eye on 2024 second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson. The C/G is only 22 and would help teams in the short and long term. However, he didn’t play at all in the team’s Week 3 loss."
The Raiders' offensive line is already in a terrible state, so the fact that Jackson Powers-Johnson isn't getting any playing time is astonishing to me. He was amazing in his rookie year and certainly good enough to be a part of one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. This trade would be devastating for the Raiders' offensive line depth, but one they may have to do if he isn't playing for one reason or another.
