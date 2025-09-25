Why All Eyes Are on Raiders’ Geno Smith in Week 4
It's safe to say that Geno Smith has not played up to the expectations the Las Vegas Raiders had for him when they traded for him from the Seattle Seahawks. Blame it on the offensive line or blame it on the play calling, but the fact of the matter is that he has not played like a top-15 quarterback in the NFL.
What's most frustrating about this for Raider Nation is that he's shown that he can play at a high level, and all off-season long, he was praised to be a floor raiser for the Raiders offense. Instead, he leads the league in interceptions and has looked like another player in a long line of mediocre quarterback play the Raiders have had to endure for the past couple of seasons.
QB Power Rankings
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and heading into week four, he released his quarterback power rankings. Due to Smith's poor performances to start the season, he's ranked 18th, one spot below where he was last week.
"Either he's chucking it deep to Tre Tucker or forcing throws into traffic. Which, in his defense, is kind of a necessity given the Raiders' ongoing O-line issues. This is a true scattershot setup", said Benjamin.
Tre Tucker has been a bright spot for the Raiders' offense, but outside of him, the Raiders' passing attack has been devoid of any meaningful playmakers. Despite them having Brock Bowers, he's only had at least four receptions in every game.
Bowers has been hurt, so there's an excuse as to why he hasn't played up to his standard, but the Raiders can't afford not to use one of their best weapons in the pass game. On that same note, Smith would greatly benefit from Ashton Jeanty and the run game taking off.
Smith has been underwhelming in the Silver and Black, and he needs to bounce back, or he'll continue to slide down the power rankings, and his career rejuvenation will have been for naught. He'll be in a quarterback duel with Caleb Williams in his next game, and that's a perfect opportunity to get him back into the limelight in a positive way.
If Smith leads the Raiders to a 1 - 3 start, there may have to be some uncomfortable conversations when Aidan O'Connell comes back from injury.
