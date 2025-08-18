Should the Raiders Be Monitoring the Bengals’ Contract Dispute?
The Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson have been going through contract disputes all offseason long, and after holding out from training camp and eventually attending but not actually participating, it seems both sides have met a breaking point.
The Bengals are receiving trade offers for Hendrickson, and I believe this is a player the Las Vegas Raiders should be interested in. They have the cap space to bring him on board. After releasing Christian Wilkins, they need a secondary star alongside Maxx Crosby. Finally, I believe they have the trade package to pull this off.
The Raiders are still a ways away from competing, and it seems like the Bengals are asking for a lot for him. The Raiders' future is just beginning to look bright. Why would they want to risk muddying it for a 30-year-old pass rusher?
I think they should because Hendrickson was one of the most productive at his position last season, and that was when he had no help around him on the defensive line. Pairing him up with Crosby would result in a scary defensive duo that would result in more wins.
The Trade Package
From reports that are coming out, the Bengals are looking for first-round compensation and a young defensive player in exchange for Hendrickson. This is on top of having to extend Hendrickson, which means this would be a very costly trade for any team.
The Raiders' first-round pick next year should be enticing enough for the Bengals; two first-rounders would be asking too much. The question becomes which player would the Bengals be interested in? The only player I can think of that would fit those parameters is Tyree Wilson, but there are problems with having him as their trade piece.
The Bengals could convince themselves that a change of scenery may unlock something in Wilson that he was missing with the Raiders, but Wilson only has a couple of years left on his rookie deal. The difference between Hendrickson and Wilson is staggering, but as a former first-round pick, Wilson likely feels entitled to a contract that matches where he was drafted.
The Bengals have been wrapped up in plenty of contract disputes this offseason, and they may fear that trading for Wilson will result in that down the line. Still, this is probably the best trade package that isn't unrealistic for the Raiders. Hendrickson would make them even more competitive and increase their chances of making the playoffs this season.
