Latest Expert Mock's Raiders Pick No Surprise
The Las Vegas Raiders need a competent ground game to fulfill head coach Pete Carroll's vision for the silver and black.
To no surprise, many are projecting them to select Boise State Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
ESPN mock draft guru Mel Kiper has stayed put on that take with the fourth edition of his renowned mock.
"Last in rushing yards per game at 79.8. Last in yards per rush at 3.6. Tied for the second-fewest runs of 10 or more yards with 34. That's what Las Vegas produced on the ground last season," wrote Kiper. "New coach Pete Carroll is going to want much more out of his run game, and Jeanty could immediately flip the script. He displayed excellent speed, contact balance and vision en route to 2,601 rushing yards last season. He could be an elite three-down back in the NFL.
"Maybe add another receiver on Day 2 of the draft, and this would suddenly be a very interesting offense with Jeanty, Geno Smith, Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers."
Kiper's sentiment for the selection has hardly shifted since his last mock in March.
"Coach Pete Carroll wasn't waiting until the draft to find his quarterback for 2025," wrote Kiper. "After Las Vegas had the No. 13 pick last year and missed on all six of the first-round QBs, the team went out and traded for Geno Smith before free agency kicked off. Carroll obviously has history with Smith from their time together in Seattle and knows how to maximize him. But Carroll's teams also have leaned heavily on the run in the past, so I'm giving the Raiders the best player still on my board in Jeanty (No. 4).
"Elusiveness. Speed. Physicality. Vision with the ball in his hands. Jeanty really has it all, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. Plus, he has some pass-catching upside, with 66 catches over the past two campaigns. The Raiders were last in rushing last season, averaging 3.6 yards per carry and 79.8 per game. Jeanty would change everything there and create a solid offensive nucleus with Smith, Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers."
The Raiders are hosting Jeanty on Wednesday.
