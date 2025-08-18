What We Learned from Raiders' Preseason Matchup Against the 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders may have lost to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the preseason, but they undoubtedly put the rest of the league on notice that they are an improved team. The strides the Raiders made this offseason were more than evident against the 49ers.
Carroll's offseason mantras of increased energy and constant competition is more than just talk.
NFL.com's Around the NFL Staff analyzed the Raiders' loss to the 49ers, noting that arguably the most significant thing that was confirmed on Saturday, was that Carroll's Raiders have legitimate juice.
"We all figured this might be the case when Las Vegas hired Carroll, traded for Geno Smith, and drafted Ashton Jeanty, but it was much more satisfying to witness (even in a preseason setting) Saturday than merely envision. Smith is the same courageous pinpoint passer and set the tone with a strike to Brock Bowers to start the game, kept the offense moving on their next drive with bullets to Tre Tucker and Michael Mayer to set up Jeanty's first rushing touchdown, and the offense balanced quite well between the threat of Smith's arm and Jeanty's legs," the Around the NFL Staff said.
"Speaking of which: Jeanty is clearly built for the pro game, running through multiple tacklers in a bruising outing in which he displayed burst, power, and all of the attributes that made him a star at Boise State. Raiders fans have legitimate reason to be excited to watch their football team this season, even if they might exist in the toughest division in the AFC."
After multiple seasons of subpar performances from their quarterbacks, running backs and offensive coordinators, the Raiders appear to have turned over a new leaf with Smith, Jeanty, and Chip Kelly leading the way. Still, it is only the preseason and the Raiders still have a long way to go.
Following the Raiders' loss to the 49ers, Smith explained Jeanty's positive impact on the offense. Saturday's matchup against San Francisco was just the tip of the iceberg of what Jeanty will bring to Las Vegas.
”Man, it fires me up just seeing him the way that he runs. He's running through people, and he's not shying away from contact. I think he's going to be a really special player, like I've always said, and I think he's just got to keep working. There's a lot of things that he can get better at as well, but to see him in space with the ball in his hands and how dynamic he is, it was great to see.”
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take..
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.