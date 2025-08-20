Do the Raiders Have Their Backup Quarterback?
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason with questions surrounding their quarterback situation. After adding Geno Smith, it is evident that Aidan O'Connell is team's backup quarterback.
Las Vegas is confident in O'Connell even after his lukewarm preseason.
Josh Weil of the Pro Football Network analyzed and ranked every backup quarterback in the National Football League. He ranked Aidan O'Connell as the 13th-best backup signal caller in the league, one spot behind new Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback, Gardner Minshew.
"This is a massive year for O'Connell, even if he develops in the background. The Raiders traded for Geno Smith, and that salary is a bridge into next year. With O'Connell still rostered, he could find himself with a path to competing with a rookie for a starting job next year or looking for a job as the team looks for a more seasoned backup for the inevitable first-round QB next year," Weil said.
Carroll's Take
Following the Raiders' preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on O'Connell, who is playing for his third offensive coordinator in only his third season in the league.
“I thought Aidan [O'Connell] continued to little bit -- we're not quite as fast when he's playing. We don't play as quick from huddle to the snap, still trying to work that out. And he made a poor choice on the throw for the pick, unfortunately. It was a crucial time that was tough. Just the guy was covered, and if he had to it throw away or take off, we would have preferred that," Carroll said.
When asked about Carroll's comments, O'Connell took accountability for his shortcomings like a true professional. O'Connell has improved this offseason and has looked well in training camp when playing behind the Raiders' starting offensive line.
O'Connell knows he still has room for improvement. He plans to continue developing into a serviceable quarterback in the league.
“It's kind of my job getting the play call and then communicating as clearly and succinctly as possible. And then getting out of the huddle, I think we've definitely been trying to do that in practice and putting the play clock a little low on the time to get us in and out of the huddle and get to the line of scrimmage and make our checks faster. So, yeah, just trying to push ourselves in practice, I think, is a big part of that and translates to the game," O'Connell said.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take..
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.