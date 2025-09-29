Raiders Today

2 Initial Fantasy Takeaways from Raiders Loss to Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders fall to 1-3 on the season after a heartbreaking 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears, but they showed their fantasy promise again in this game.

Andy Quach

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) catches the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) catches the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders may have been favored coming into Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, but practically everyone had this game as a toss-up. Their narrow edge in odds was simply due to their status as the home team, hosting their opponents for their second game at Allegiant Stadium in the 2025 NFL season.

The final score reflected how closely these two teams were viewed coming into the matchup, as the Raiders lost by just one point, 25-24. Not only did it come down to just a single point, but the game came down to a single play. Las Vegas' offense was able to put the team in position for a 54-yard, game-winning field goal.

Unfortunately, Josh Blackwell was able to take advantage of the long distance on Daniel Carlson's attempt, as the cornerback was able to get his hand on the Raiders' line-drive kick, notching a walk-off block. Still, Las Vegas' attack showed some promising building blocks to work off of moving forward.

Raiders' offense is on the verge

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

1. Ashton Jeanty

Aside from the blocked game-winning field goal attempt, Ashton Jeanty was the story of the day in the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears. After three weeks of struggles, he finally got the chance to flash his elite tools in this one. He finished with a massive 33.5 full-PPR points, garnering 138 yards on 21 carries for a sterling 6.6 average, adding another 17 yards and two scores on two receptions.

The Bears' defense was always expected to be a favorable matchup for Jeanty and the Raiders' offense. Still, the rookie running back proved to his coaching staff what a weapon he could be if they're able to scheme up ways to get him into space, even behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league. Hopefully, they take full advantage of his gifts moving forward.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

2. Geno Smith

Unlike Jeanty, Geno Smith wasn't able to capitalize on a weak matchup this week. He did throw two touchdowns, both to the running back, but also gave out three interceptions for the second time this season. He finished with just 117 yards on 14-of-21 passing.

However, he also carried the ball four times for 31 yards in this one. Clearly, Smith is still trying to find his rhythm in the Raiders' offense, but if he can put it all together, he still has the potential to finish as a top fantasy quarterback this year.

Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.