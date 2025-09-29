2 Initial Fantasy Takeaways from Raiders Loss to Bears
The Las Vegas Raiders may have been favored coming into Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, but practically everyone had this game as a toss-up. Their narrow edge in odds was simply due to their status as the home team, hosting their opponents for their second game at Allegiant Stadium in the 2025 NFL season.
The final score reflected how closely these two teams were viewed coming into the matchup, as the Raiders lost by just one point, 25-24. Not only did it come down to just a single point, but the game came down to a single play. Las Vegas' offense was able to put the team in position for a 54-yard, game-winning field goal.
Unfortunately, Josh Blackwell was able to take advantage of the long distance on Daniel Carlson's attempt, as the cornerback was able to get his hand on the Raiders' line-drive kick, notching a walk-off block. Still, Las Vegas' attack showed some promising building blocks to work off of moving forward.
Raiders' offense is on the verge
1. Ashton Jeanty
Aside from the blocked game-winning field goal attempt, Ashton Jeanty was the story of the day in the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears. After three weeks of struggles, he finally got the chance to flash his elite tools in this one. He finished with a massive 33.5 full-PPR points, garnering 138 yards on 21 carries for a sterling 6.6 average, adding another 17 yards and two scores on two receptions.
The Bears' defense was always expected to be a favorable matchup for Jeanty and the Raiders' offense. Still, the rookie running back proved to his coaching staff what a weapon he could be if they're able to scheme up ways to get him into space, even behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league. Hopefully, they take full advantage of his gifts moving forward.
2. Geno Smith
Unlike Jeanty, Geno Smith wasn't able to capitalize on a weak matchup this week. He did throw two touchdowns, both to the running back, but also gave out three interceptions for the second time this season. He finished with just 117 yards on 14-of-21 passing.
However, he also carried the ball four times for 31 yards in this one. Clearly, Smith is still trying to find his rhythm in the Raiders' offense, but if he can put it all together, he still has the potential to finish as a top fantasy quarterback this year.
