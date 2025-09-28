Why the Raiders Still Haven’t Earned Belief Heading Into Week 4
In Week 4, the Las Vegas Raiders host the Chicago Bears in what some are calling a "loser leaves town" game. Both teams come into the matchup at 1-2. Whoever loses will drop to 1-3, effectively eliminated from playoff contention, considering the uphill climbs they'd have in their respective divisions.
The Raiders actually have an unexpected opportunity in the AFC West right now. They're tied with the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos in record, both of whom have shown some glaring holes through three games. The Chiefs are taking on a prospective Super Bowl contender in the Baltimore Ravens this week, while the Broncos face off against a reeling Cincinnati Bengals squad.
Las Vegas could still be in the chase even if it loses this one, but dropping a winnable game to a questionable Bears team wouldn't exactly inspire confidence that the Raiders could dig themselves out of a 1-3 hole. That makes this a virtual "must-win" for them.
Not much confidence in the Raiders
In the NFL, having a short memory is key. That applies to a quarterback coming off an ugly interception, a defender giving up a big play, and a team that just endured a brutal loss. Apparently, it might also have to factor into game picks from analysts.
The Las Vegas Raiders were blown out by the Washington Commanders without Jayden Daniels in their last game, 41-24. On the other hand, their Week 4 opponent, the Chicago Bears, got their first win of the season, downing the Dallas Cowboys, 31-14. NFL.com's panel of editors expects these two teams to continue trending in the same direction they're currently in, with four out of five analysts picking the Bears, with an average margin of victory of 6.75 points.
Tom Blair picked Chicago to take it, 26-20:
"Last week, Ben Johnson did something for the first time in Chicago that Caleb Williams had done just twice before in his NFL career: win a game by double digits. Did that mark the official beginning of a new golden age of success and stability? I don't know. I do know it gave me something to cling to when trying to choose between two opponents who have posted negative point and yardage differentials so far this season."
"We now have tangible proof that the Johnson-Williams pairing can work, while the Raiders remain an underachieving mystery, sitting near the bottom of the league in most categories entering Week 4 -- except for passing yards (sixth) and attempts (ninth), to which I can only say, god bless Geno Smith for continuing to find Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker while the team around him searches for its footing.
Las Vegas has enough talent, and the Bears' defense remains pliant enough (allowing 6.7 yards per play, the worst mark in the league entering Week 4) that Pete Carroll could snap Chicago out of its reverie. But for now, give me the rebuilding team that has a chance to actually log two feel-good victories in a row."
