NFL Insider Reveals How Tom Brady Impacts the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will head into the 2025 National Football League season with a much different-looking team. The Silver and Black have had many changes this offseason and it has made for an exciting upcoming season, not only for the players and coaches but for Raider Nation as well. One person in the middle of all the changes has been Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.
When Brady came in with ownership last season, this is what Raiders owner Mark Davis had planned with the seven-time Super Bowl Champion. He wanted Brady to have a major impact on all the decisions that the Raiders made.
This was a significant move by Davis to add Brady, as we have seen in the past that Davis has not always made the best moves for the franchise. His acknowledgment of this is a key part of the Raiders' journey to find success, which is why he brought Brady into the building.
Brady, in his first offseason with the Silver and Black, has had a major say in hiring head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. All those moves were made with Brady. Now with these moves, the team is expected to be a much improved team next season. They are looking to get back to their winning ways fast.
Brady is a great football mind to have around and now the Raiders will certainly benefit from having him around more. Brady will continue to try his best to get the team to the top, and he knows what it takes to get there. Now the team has to prove that they are ready to take the next step by winning games next season.
"Brady’s role has slowly come together in his first full offseason of ownership," said Sports Illustrated's NFL Inside Albert Breer.
"His help in bringing in big-money minority owners is something we’ve pointed out. Tom Wagner came aboard as Brady’s business partner—Wagner previously sold Brady a piece of the British soccer club Birmingham City. Silver Lake CEO Egon Durban and Discovery Land founder Michael Meldman (Brady owns property at Meldman’s Yellowstone Club) followed. All of them helped the team position itself as a more attractive destination for coaches and execs (it’s the reason, for example, Ben Johnson decided to take an interview with Las Vegas)."
"And since then, while Brady’s mostly helped remotely (self-aware enough to know his presence could suck the oxygen out of any room), he’s been there as a resource and sounding board for Carroll and Spytek."
