Players Around the NFL Send Clear Message About Raiders Veteran
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been one of the best players at his position for most of his career. His performance on the field has made him one of the longest-tenured Raiders on the roster and the unquestioned face of the franchise.
The Raiders are excited to have their star rusher back after he missed time at the end of last season due to injury. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN ranked Crosby as the fourth-best defensive end in the league. Crosby was ranked one spot ahead of his ranking last season.
"Crosby is making waves in the pass-rush pantheon, vaulting one spot in each of the past three years. Outdistancing Nick Bosa and stealing votes from Watt and Parsons is tough. Nearly half of Crosby's votes landed in the top three," Fowler said.
"Crosby's relentless energy shows up every Sunday. His 324 pressures since 2019 are more than any other player -- by 40 pressures. An ankle injury didn't stop Crosby from recording 100% play time in nine of his 12 games played last season. He averaged 60.4 snaps per game, most among edge defenders."
Fowler believes the Raiders have failed to provide Crosby with a quality supporting cast, which has increased Crosby's workload and diminished his value.
"Crosby's lack of support up front only enhances his profile. While Crosby has 59.5 sacks since 2019, no other Raiders player has registered more than 10 during that span. Crosby's lack of support up front only enhances his profile. While Crosby has 59.5 sacks since 2019, no other Raiders player has registered more than 10 during that span," Fowler said.
Following Organized Team Activities, Crosby noted how challenging last season was for him, as he missed more games last season than ever before in his career.
"Last year was definitely one of the hardest years of my life in general, so many things going on, battling injuries, not being able to be myself at times, I felt like. There's no excuses. It's just, it's tough. It's part of the game, and that's what comes with it. And that's the first time in my career I felt like it's Week 2 and I'm on a popped tire. And it's just like I'm doing everything in my power to try to go out there and help my teammates. And at times I feel like I couldn't, it just wasn't the same," Crosby said.
"I'm having so much fun out here, just being 100% and no hesitation. It's the greatest feeling on the planet. Football is my life; I give everything to it. So, yeah, being out here and just being healthy, running around, and feeling the energy, and being a part of setting that standard, that's what I'm all about."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take from Mahomes!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take from Mahomes!