Podcast: Raiders OT Position Group Scouting Report
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode discusses the Silver and Black's offensive tackles. It offers a breakdown and scouting report of the Raider Nation's upfront bullies.
The Las Vegas Raiders have made it loud and clear to anyone listening that they will be a team that runs the football.
Now that is in no way a statement implying they won’t throw the football, but to be the team that they want, they have to have excellent offensive line play for OC Chip Kelly and OL coach Joe Philbin.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
There is genuine excitement inside the Raider for the addition of running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State.
There should be the exceptional talent that the rookie brings to the Silver and Black, and the young man he is off the field.
He recently spoke at rookie mini-camp, and we have the entire transcript below for you to read.
Running Back Ashton Jeanty
Q: How does it feel being out here?
Jeanty: "It feels great - lifelong dream, so to finally, be out here, get to work with the team it's just exciting."
Q: How much of it right now is mentals reps as opposed to physical reps out here?
Jeanty: "It's a good bit, this is the first day on the field, so getting out just seeing everything, how it all works, but also when you're not going just watching other people and other plays that you've got to learn as well."
Q: What would you say so far has been kind of the biggest transition for you from coming out of college to the NFL?
Jeanty: " I mean I would probably just say, just a new city. It's a little dry out here, hotter, so I'd probably say that's the biggest change."
Q: Have you had a favorite moment since you were drafted?
Jeanty: "Yeah for sure. Just celebrating with my family, just sharing the moment with them."
Q: Jack Bech was just talking about how everyone is drafted or undrafted, but you're all on the same playing field now. What's it like? The camaraderie, getting to know the guys and kind of building that culture this class?
Jeanty: "Yeah, it's great. It's a new brotherhood. We all welcome each other, getting to know each other. Pete Carroll was saying it yesterday, we've all got to be connected and build relationships, and that's going to make us a better team and teammates."
Q: What stood out about getting to know Jack Bech specifically? You two guys probably should have a large role on this offense for years to come. Jeanty: "Yeah, just a great guy, good energy, just ready to come to work and ready to compete every day."
Q: There's still a little bit of a debate about how your horse game went against Pete Carroll. Have you guys had a rematch to settle it? Where does that stand now?
Jeanty: "No, we ain't had a rematch yet, but I'm sure in the near future, he'll put me back on the hoops."
Q: What are you hoping to get from these next couple of days at rookie minicamp?
Jeanty: "Just build relationships with everybody around the building, get to know everyone, let them know who I am as a person, get better, learn the playbook and just embrace the new city and new place."
Q: What have been your early impressions of being around Pete Carroll in the facility and out here at practice?
Jeanty: "Yeah, he's dope. He is everything everybody says he is - attention to detail, just a great coach, great energy, great personality, and I'm excited to continue building a relationship with him."
