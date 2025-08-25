Why Raiders' Ashton Jeanty is the Ultimate Teammate
Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty is going to lead the way for this team in the backfield. Jeanty was the best running back to come out of the 2025 NFL Draft, and we want to get off to a good start in the first season of his National Football League career. Jeanty will look to give the Silver and Black a good running back. That is something they did not have last season. The Raiders know they have a good one in Jeanty, and that is why they took him with the sixth overall pick.
Head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly like to run the ball. They are going to do that with Jeanty in a smart way. The Raiders are going to look to beat teams up by pounding the ball down the field every time they can. That is something that Carroll has said will be the key for this offense. That is because the run game is going to open the passing game for this offense if it is effective.
The one thing about his game that a lot of people do not talk about is his leadership and how great of a teammate he is, even as a rookie. Jeanty wants to see all his teammates succeed. That is something you do not usually see from a rookie. But for Jeanty he is different. That is a good sign for the Raiders because he is putting the team first. Jeanty is looking for a good start, and all he wants to do is win with the Raiders.
Ashton Jeanty
"Obviously, get out there, get the feet wet a little bit, but now it being the last preseason game, you know, the next time I will be able to play for the fourth quarter," said Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. So you know, just excited for not only me, but for this whole team."
"It is everything. Coming from where I came before. It was at Boise State. It was always great seeing a guy make a play. Now, even through I am the youngest guy in the room, I still want to see everyone in the room eat, and Zamir White is my dog, and you know, running hard. So, just putting on for the running backs.
