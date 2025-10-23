Raiders' Fantasy Grades Through the Bye Week
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of introspection to do going into their Week 8 bye. They dropped to 2-5 on the 2025 NFL season with an embarrassing 31-0 shutout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in their last outing. There's no doubt that putrid performance will weigh heavily on their minds during their break.
Fantasy owners of the Raiders also have some deep soul-searching to do during the team's bye. Some players have to be held onto due to sheer potential and the initial capital investment they initially demanded. Others can be dropped without regret. Here is how the Raiders players have graded in fantasy up until their bye week.
Raiders have heavily disappointed
1. Geno Smith
After a disappointing 2024 season with the Seattle Seahawks, there was some optimism that Geno Smith could be a sneaky fantasy option with the Las Vegas Raiders. His offensive line was supposedly improved compared to last year, he'd have two elite football minds coaching him in Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly, and he'd have a deep cache of weapons at his disposal in Vegas.
That hasn't come to fruition at all. He was QB26 by ADP, with a cumulative average of 168 across a variety of major platforms. He's just 33rd in scoring, with just 12 points per game. That's worse than Jake Browning, Joe Flacco, and J.J. McCarthy.
Grade: F
2. Ashton Jeanty
Ashton Jeanty came into the NFL with a ton of hype, both in real life and in fantasy football. The sixth-overall pick was seen as one of the best running back prospects in recent history. His burst, vision, and evasiveness supposedly made him immune to poor offensive line play. The Raiders really put that to the test.
He was RB6 in ADP at 11th overall. He hasn't lived up to that lofty standard at all, currently 17th in average PPR scoring with 13.7 points per game. Removing his 33.5-point explosion in Week 4 brings that mean down to just 10.4, which would be 31st among running backs. On the bright side, he was trending up — with 33.5, 15.9, and 16.6 points in Weeks 4-6 — before a dud against the Kansas City Chiefs. Plus, he has great value still in keeper/dynasty leagues.
Grade: C+
3. Brock Bowers
Disappointment has been the name of the game for the Raiders this season. Perhaps no player has been more disappointing in Las Vegas and in fantasy football than star tight end Brock Bowers. It's not his fault, though, as injuries have cost him the last three games. However, even before he got hurt, he was only averaging 10.9 full-PPR points, 10th among tight ends.
That might not seem horrible, but he was the TE1 this year by ADP, taken 19th overall. He wasn't just supposed to be among the top scorers at his position, but his drafters were hoping he'd give them such a clear advantage at TE that it could offset waiting on a wide receiver or running back. Hopefully, he'll come back after the bye firing on all cylinders.
Grade: D+
To get all of our Raiders' fantasy grades this season, find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr.
CLICK RIGHT HERE to add us on Facebook and let us know your thoughts on these grades for the Raiders.