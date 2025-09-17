Raiders, Commanders Feature Huge Names on First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take their second road trip of the season, traveling towards the Nation's Capital to play the Washington Commanders in week three action.
Las Vegas Raiders
Limited
The Raiders, who played on Monday, had three players named to the list and all three were limited participants at practice. They are Brock Bowers (knee), Jeremy Chinn (Pectoral), and Jackson Powers-Johnson (concussion).
Against the Los Angeles Chargers, Bowers played 54 total snaps out of a possible 70 while Chinn played all 58 defensive snaps. Powers-Johnson did not play. Carroll spoke on both men on Monday.
Carroll on Brock Bowers
"He only practiced on Friday, the Friday practice, and I think you could see we were just trying to get him out there and get him playing, and he looked okay, and so we got to him in the second half more," stated Carroll. "But we really need him. We need him being active and throughout the game."
Carroll on Jackson Powers-Johnson Practicing This Week
"I would think he would be, but I don't know that for sure," stated Carroll. "Haven't been given the word yet, but he's had plenty of time now, so he should be able to be all right."
Washington Commanders
The Commanders put ten names on their Wednesday Injury Report
Did Not Participate
The Commanders, who haven't played since last Thursday, added multiple stars to the injury report. Jayden Daniels (knee), Zach Ertz (Rest), Von Miller (Rest), Laremy Tunsil (Rest), Noah Brown (Groin/ knee) and John Bates (groin) missed practice.
Limited
Trey Amos (shoulder), Brandon Coleman (shoulder), Jeremy McNichols (hamstring), and Colson Yankoff (hip) were limited.
Carroll on Jayden Daniels
The news that despite having been five days removed from the Commanders game against the Green Bay Packers, star quarterback Jayden Daniels remains absent from practice, has undoubtably made healines across the NFL.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on the news during Wednesday's presser.
"Well, we have to prepare for him playing, and the bet is probably that he will," stated Carroll. "They might not practice him until later in the week, but we're going to count him going. But we've already introduced about Marcus [Mariota] playing in place of him. We have a lot of background about Marcus
on the staff and all that, so we know what his capabilities are, we think, and so we're playing for both
guys, but primarily for Jayden [Daniels].
In the meantime, the Raiders are preparing to play either Daniels or former Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota.
