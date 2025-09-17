5 Observations From Raiders' Offense After Chargers Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense was not good against the Chargers, and it's time to talk about why. Here are five observations from Monday night.
1. Chip Kelly gets too cute when physicality is needed
While the Chargers defense took away the deep ball, there were more than enough opportunities to take the action to the defensive line, which would have forced Chargers' DC Jesse Minter to abandon his two high safety shell.
By attacking the Chargers with the deep pass and by moving the ball horizontally, the Chargers felt comfortable leaving gaps on their inside and blitzing without impunity because they knew the counter punch wasn't coming.
2. Ashton Jeanty's usage was unacceptable
If there was one player who put the Chargers' defense on the back foot, it was Ashton Jeanty and yet, he only saw 14 total touches while the Raiders ran 43 passing plays. Jeanty finished the night with 11 carries for 43 yards, and had Kelly schemed up Jeanty into open space or even attempted to, the Chargers' defense was scrambling to tackle Jeanty and would've continued to collapse on him.
The Raiders needed something from their offense, and lateral opportunities were available. Not only did the Raiders not dare to dare, they didn't even dare to try.
3. Geno Smith needs to understand his opponent
Seam throws and deep balls against the NFL's top scoring defense last season, who retained almost every critical member of their secondary, wasn't okay. Yes, it's Geno Smith and Smith is the man who dares. That's excellent and it's what makes him a Raiders quarterback, but this isn't the 80s where teams are able to launch deep passes because teams are focused on the run.
The only way to crack the Chargers' defense is to force them to play on the line of scrimmage. Check downs, dump-offs, even screens. Smith's decision-making on Monday was unacceptable for a quarterback of his caliber.
4. Chip Kelly needs better play sequencing
The pass wasn't set up at all, and the Chargers' defense was teeing off on Smith all night. This isn't college anymore and the one element Kelly has is that he has an extended playbook with the pistol formation.
That needs to be utilized in order to mirror plays and make the Chargers' linebackers hesitate.
5. The RPO was needed
The Chargers' defense has several injuries, and yet, the Raiders could not use their speed to their advantage. Dont'e Thornton Jr needs the ball more, and so does Jeanty, and the RPO is a simple but effective way to get both.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Raiders offense in 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!